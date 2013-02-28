Calendar » Dido and Aeneas

February 28, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Dido and Aeneas, CLU’s first fully staged opera, is an enduring tale of passion and power, love and loss. As the conflicted Queen of Carthage gives in to her desires, she stands to lose more than her crown. Henry Purcell’s quintessential chamber opera comes to life in a treat for the eye and ear that will leave the audience, as Dido sings in her lament, “remembering.”