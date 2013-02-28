Dido and Aeneas
February 28, 2013 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
Dido and Aeneas, CLU’s first fully staged opera, is an enduring tale of passion and power, love and loss. As the conflicted Queen of Carthage gives in to her desires, she stands to lose more than her crown. Henry Purcell’s quintessential chamber opera comes to life in a treat for the eye and ear that will leave the audience, as Dido sings in her lament, “remembering.”
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Theatre Arts and Music departments
- Price: $10
- Location: California Lutheran University, Presu-Brandt Forum
- Website: http://www.callutheran.edu/
