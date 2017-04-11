Calendar » Difficult Conversations

April 11, 2017 from 8:30am - 4:30pm

SBCC Career Skills Institute

This course will help you develop techniques for difficult conversations based on intentions, optimal outcome and assumptions. You will also learn how to craft and deliver scripts customized to the scenario and personality styles involved.

This is one of the three courses for the SBCC Career Skills Institute Managing to Maximize Performance Badge. Through this three-course process (The Art of Negotiating and Collaborating, Coaching Skills, and Difficult Conversations), students will develop the coaching and management collaboration techniques and skills needed to open up additional work and advancement opportunities.

Course number: PRO NC032 (CRN 63735)

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Time: 8:30am - 4:30pm

Location: SBCC Wake Campus, Room 28

300 N Turnpike Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Class cost: Free

Contact: Register online at www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282

Career Skills Institute at Santa Barbara City College

The SBCC Career Skills Institute launched in 2015 to address the growing gap between the skills employers need and the current lack of workforce skills. The innovative program serves job-seekers, employers and employees with a tuition–free noncredit certificate programs to provide career training for employees and job seekers. Participants can earn certificates and digital badges demonstrating knowledge and skills in over 25 areas of business, design and technology. For more information, visit www.sbcc.edu/csi or call (805) 683-8282.