Calendar » Difficult Conversations

November 2, 2017 from 2:00 PM

How do we approach the challenging conversations in our lives, whether it’s about confederate flags, cultural appropriation, diverse aspects of personal sexual and gender identity, or even just racism and racial justice in general? Join facilitators from the Bay Area based, White Noise Collective, to support students who will be reuniting with family, old friends and different communities for the winter holidays. This workshop will feature skill-building tools, scenarios, role-plays and techniques from the Theater of the Oppressed. Trust us, there is never enough time to fully practice ahead of some difficult conversations, but these approaches might allow you to see tough communication blocks in a new light.



Mandatory Registration: http://tinyurl.com/y726w89v