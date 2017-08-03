Calendar » Dignatarios

August 3, 2017 from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Throw on a gaucho hat, shine up those dancing shoes, and bring an appetite for fun. Celebracion de los Dignatarios kicks off Fiesta week with the wildest party in Santa Barbara, including the infamous “Digs” margaritas, icy cold beer, and tasty regional wines. Enjoy yummy appetizers from top local eateries, boogie to the stinging sounds of DJ Hecktik, and hobnob with VIPs… like you. Viva DIGS!

For guests 21+ and over only.

Cost: $110 in advance, $125 at the door. Tickets go on sale in July.