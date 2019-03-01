Calendar » ART by Yasmina Reza

March 1, 2019 from 8:00pm - 9:30pm

ART, by internationally renowned playwright Yasmina Reza, and translated from the original French by Christopher Hampton, is a crisp, witty comedy that concerns three long-time friends, Marc, Serge, and Yvan. Serge buys a large, expensive painting that appears to be entirely white. Marc attempts to come to grips with the fact his friendship with Serge is being replaced by Serge’s love of the painting (and by the confidence independently buying a high priced piece of art gives him). Yvan struggles to find a perspective and an identity even as he is about to jump headfirst into a miserable marriage. As their viewpoints become less abstract and more personal, they border on forever destroying already delicate friendships.