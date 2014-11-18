Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Dine & Discover: How to Save with Home Energy Upgrades

November 18, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Join emPower Central Coast for a free dinner workshop to learn how emPower can help you access easy and affordable home energy upgrades. Workshop attendees will learn about utility incentives up to $6,500, low interest, unsecured financing that starts at 5.9%, and how to improve their home’s efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality.

Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will also be on hand to answer questions or schedule a free home energy site visit.

For more information or to RVSP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or [email protected], or visit http://www.empowersbc.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=72.

 

  • Location: Petrini’s Italian Restaurant, 5711 Calle Real Goleta, CA 93117
