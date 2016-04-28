Calendar » Dine & Discover: How to Save with Home Energy Upgrades

April 28, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Join emPower Santa Barbara, a program of Santa Barbara County’s Energy and Sustainability Division, for an evening of pizza and useful information on how to improve the efficiency of your home at a Dine & Discover workshop April 28 at Rusty’s Pizza.

At the workshop, you will learn how the home uses energy and discover steps you can take to improve the comfort, safety and indoor air quality of your home while saving money.

Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will be on hand after the presentation to answer questions. Visitors can also schedule a free home energy site consultation with emPower’s Energy Coach for a comprehensive look at their home energy performance.