Calendar » Dine & Discover: How to Save with Home Energy Upgrades

June 28, 2016 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Join emPower Santa Barbara, a program of Santa Barbara County’s Energy and Sustainability Division, for an evening of great food and useful information on how to improve the efficiency of your home.

The Dine & Discover workshop will focus on how homes use energy and ways to improve their safety and indoor air-quality, all while saving money and creating a healthier living space.

Local qualified contractors involved in the emPower Program will be on hand after the presentation to answer questions. Attendees can also schedule a free home energy site consultation with emPower’s Energy Coach for a comprehensive look at their home energy performance.

Dinner will be provided.

For more information or to RSVP, contact emPower Central Coast at 805-568-3566 or [email protected]