Calendar » Dine & Donate at Persona Wood-Fired Pizzeria

December 1, 2015 from 11:00 am - 9:00 pm

This Giving Tuesday, support Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) while enjoying pizza and salads at Persona Wood-Fired Pizzeria. Persona will donate 20 percent of the entire day’s sales -- dine-in and take-out -- to support HSB’s programs and services.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

Please show your support for Hospice of Santa Barbara by dining in or taking out at Persona Pizza on Tuesday, December 1st. In order for HSB to receive the 20 percent, customers must present flyer to the cashier.

To order online, visit http://www.personapizzeria.com/