Calendar » Dine Out for CADA Kids

June 24, 2014 from 6:00 pm

When: Tuesday, June 24, 2014

Where: Participating restaurants in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Goleta

Who: CADA Kids represent the preventive programs of CADA, targeting area youth. CADA is the primary provider of substance abuse prevention services in Santa Barbara reaching thousands of young people annually. CADA’s prevention programs build resiliency skills in youth and have received local and national recognition.

What: CADA invites you to join us on Tuesday, June 24th to Dine Out for CADA Kids. Participating restaurants will donate 15–25 percent of food sales to benefit CADA Kids. All proceeds will go to support CADA’s prevention programs for youth in Santa Barbara. Dine out at a participating restaurant and help make a delicious difference for the youth of our community! For a list of participating restaurant visit www.DineOutForCadaKids.com



Contact: Catherine Remak at 963-1433 x138 or [email protected]