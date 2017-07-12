Calendar » Dingle Ireland Sister City Dinner Meeting

July 12, 2017 from 6:00pm - 8:30pm

DINGLE IRELAND/SANTA BARBARA USA~ SISTER CITY

WHAT: Dinner Meeting & Presentation of Trip to Dingle

WHEN: Wednesday, July 12

6pm mix & mingle; 6:30pm dinner; 7:15pm program

RSVP: No later than Monday, July 10 to Brian Slattery, Membership Chair

CONTACT: (805) 689-7511 or email: [email protected]

COST: $30 members; $40 non-members

Memberships are $25 single or $40 couple

Dinner is choice of Tri-Tip & Chicken BBQ with a cash bar

ABOUT: Enjoy a lively presentation of the trip to one of our sister cities, Dingle from this past April. See a slide show and hear stories from Mayor Helene Schneider and artist Thomas Van Stein about the beautiful peninsula on the far western tip of Ireland. Raffle prize from a well loved Dingle jewelry shop. We welcome your membership!

You can become a member at this meeting and save some green.

We seek to promote the interests of the members in the development of economic, cultural and educational relationships between Santa Barbara and Dingle. Like our page on Facebook @SB2Dingle.

http://www.McFaddenPR.com On Facebook @SB2Dingle