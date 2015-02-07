Dinosaur Train Live!
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3084 or (805) 893-3535
Based on the Emmy-nominated PBS KIDS Show
Jim Henson's Dinosaur Train Live!
Buddy's Big Adventure
Sun, Feb 8, 3:00 PM, Granada Theatre
“Encourages preschoolers’ curiosity about the world around them.” Common Sense Media
Jim Henson’s hit PBS KIDS series comes to life in a big way with Dinosaur Train Live! Join the beloved cast for a fun-filled, interactive trip back to an age when dinosaurs roamed the earth… and rode in trains! Buddy and the Pteranodon family set off on an adventure across the Mesozoic to learn all about different types of dinosaurs. Features awe-inspiring puppets, magical special effects and original songs like “Hungry, Hungry, Herbivore” and “I Love Trains!” (Approx. 80 min.)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: February 7, 2015 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
- Price: $53.00-$16.00
- Location: Granada Theatre
