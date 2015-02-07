Calendar » Dinosaur Train Live!

February 7, 2015 from 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3084 or (805) 893-3535

Based on the Emmy-nominated PBS KIDS Show

Jim Henson's Dinosaur Train Live!

Buddy's Big Adventure

Sun, Feb 8, 3:00 PM, Granada Theatre

“Encourages preschoolers’ curiosity about the world around them.” Common Sense Media



Jim Henson’s hit PBS KIDS series comes to life in a big way with Dinosaur Train Live! Join the beloved cast for a fun-filled, interactive trip back to an age when dinosaurs roamed the earth… and rode in trains! Buddy and the Pteranodon family set off on an adventure across the Mesozoic to learn all about different types of dinosaurs. Features awe-inspiring puppets, magical special effects and original songs like “Hungry, Hungry, Herbivore” and “I Love Trains!” (Approx. 80 min.)