Calendar » Direct Relief Women - International Women’s Day Event

March 8, 2018 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

In honor of International Women's Day, you are invited to join the Direct Relief Women to hear from experts on maternal health and assemble 1,000 Dignity Kits for women in Africa and Asia who are scheduled to receive life-changing obstetric fistula surgery. For women living with fistula who are awaiting this restorative surgery, these personal care kits allow them to retain their dignity by giving them the comfort and knowledge that women around the world hear their stories and care.

Meet the experts:

Dr. Ayesha Shaikh has practiced obstetrics and gynecology for more than 30 years. She is a fellow of the American College of OB-GYN and the American Medical Women's Association, was President of the Santa Barbara County Medical Society, and has served as Trustee for Sansum Diabetes Research Institute, Santa Barbara Middle School, and Direct Relief.

Dr. Steve Arrowsmith is a urologist by training and has been performing fistula repair surgeries for more than three decades in 16 African and Asian countries. He's served in numerous leadership positions, including Medical Director of the Fistula Foundation, Medical Advisor to Direct Relief, Head of the Fistula Program of Mercy Ships, and Vice President of the Worldwide Fistula Fund. He has given testimony on Fistula to the US Congress, lectured major societies like the American College of Surgeons, and met Presidents and Princesses along the way, but prefers to hang out with fistula ladies, from whom he has drawn many life lessons and much personal strength.

Tours will be available for interested adults during and after the event. Please RSVP on Eventbrite here.

This event will be outdoors with limited coverage from the sun and no cap on volunteers. Please dress appropriately (see Eventbrite page) and be aware that volunteer wait times will be determined by number of volunteers.

Thank you for your support!