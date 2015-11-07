Dirty Paki Lingerie
Performance + Q&A Session/MCC Theater
“Breaks down stereotypes of Muslim women in America.” – The Wall Street Journal
Written and performed by Aizzah Fatima, Dirty Paki Lingerie is a one-woman theater piece set in post-9/11 America. It tells the stories of six Pakistani‐American Muslim women at the chaotic juncture of two different cultures. The play moves audiences with a unique appeal that transcends boundaries of culture, religion, and gender; a “must-see” production has played to sold‐out houses across the globe. Q&A session with the performer will follow.
Tickets: $5 UCSB Students and Children Under 12 / $15 general.*
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 7, 2015 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
- Location: UCSB Multicultural Center Theater