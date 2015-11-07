Calendar » Dirty Paki Lingerie

November 7, 2015 from 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Performance + Q&A Session/MCC Theater

“Breaks down stereotypes of Muslim women in America.” – The Wall Street Journal

Written and performed by Aizzah Fatima, Dirty Paki Lingerie is a one-woman theater piece set in post-9/11 America. It tells the stories of six Pakistani‐American Muslim women at the chaotic juncture of two different cultures. The play moves audiences with a unique appeal that transcends boundaries of culture, religion, and gender; a “must-see” production has played to sold‐out houses across the globe. Q&A session with the performer will follow.

Tickets: $5 UCSB Students and Children Under 12 / $15 general.*