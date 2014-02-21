Calendar » Dirty Sexy Policy Conference

February 21, 2014 from 9:30am

Leading scholars, journalists, activists, and attorneys discuss obscenity, indecency, and media policy.

2/20 5PM: Keynote address by Nicholas Johnson, former FCC Commissioner

2/21 9:30AM: Keynote address by Des Freedman, Goldsmiths in London

2/21 11:15AM: Obscenity and Indecency (Panel Discussion)

2/21 2:30PM: The Politics of Infrastructure (Panel Discussion)

2/21 4:15PM: Content and Conduits (Panel Discussion)

The event is Thursday February 20, 2014 at 5pm and Friday February 21, 2014 at 9:30am-5:45pm in the Pollock Theater at UCSB. Event is free but must make a reservation online.