Calendar » Dirty Wars

October 22, 2013 from 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2839 or (805) 893-3535

Dirty Wars

"Utterly riveting." The New York Times

Dirty Wars follows investigative reporter Jeremy Scahill, author of the best-seller Blackwater, into the heart of America’s covert wars, from Afghanistan to Yemen and beyond. Part political thriller and part detective story, this Sundance award-winning film is a gripping journey into one of the most underreported stories of our time. What begins as a report on a U.S. night raid gone terribly wrong in a remote corner of Afghanistan quickly turns into a global investigation of the secretive and powerful Joint Special Operations Command, whose teams “find, fix, and finish” their targets in covert operations unknown to the public.

(Richard Rowley, 2013, 87 min.)