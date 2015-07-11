Calendar » Disaster Preparedness Fair

July 11, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

DISASTER PREPAREDNESS FAIR. A fun and free family event to help people take steps towards emergency readiness for their family and pets. For Hope Ranch Annex residents and the SB/Goleta community. Tips and information, presentations, safety resources, County Fire Engine 13, disaster response agencies, American Red Cross, neighborhood CERT trailer, Aware & Prepare, Equine Assistance, kids activities and more. Hosted by St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 4575 Auhay Dr, Santa Barbara. www.standrewspcusa.org