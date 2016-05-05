Calendar » Disco Fever ~ A 1st Thursday After-Hours

May 5, 2016 from 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

LOCATION: Margerum Wine Co, 813 Anacapa Street, SB

Disco Party with DJ Darla Bea! Join the Museum for 'Cinco de Mayo margaritas' to celebrate our exhibition "Stars, Snapshots & Chanel" which documents the Santa Barbara social scene of the 1970s with fashion and celebrity photos by Beverley Jackson.

Free entry. No host bar. 1970s attire encouraged. All ages welcome.