Discover Joyful Mind
An Introduction to Mindfulness and Meditation Practice
with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips
Today there is no shortage of worldly problems and distractions. In this 3 evening course Dawa will teach the basic but essential fundamentals of how to meditate. Learn the building blocks of a successful meditation practice and discover joyful mind.
3 Thursdays: February 2, 9 & 16 7-9 pm Register at 6:30 pm
This course will take place on three Thursdays, February 2, 9 and 16. Attendance at all dates is required. The cost for the program is $60 ($45 for patrons), but reduced cost is available for those unable to pay full amount. Please register at the door on February 2 from 6:30-7 pm.
About the teacher:
Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Bodhi Path
- Starts: February 9, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- Location: Bodhi Path 12 West Mission Street SB CA 93101
- Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/