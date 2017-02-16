Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 9:03 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Discover Joyful Mind

February 16, 2017 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

An Introduction to Mindfulness and Meditation Practice 

with Dharma teacher Dawa Tarchin Phillips 

Today there is no shortage of worldly problems and distractions. In this 3 evening course Dawa will teach the basic but essential fundamentals of how to meditate. Learn the building blocks of a successful meditation practice and discover joyful mind. 

3 Thursdays: February 2, 9 & 16 7-9 pm Register at 6:30 pm 

This course will take place on three Thursdays, February 2, 9 and 16. Attendance at all dates is required. The cost for the program is $60 ($45 for patrons), but reduced cost is available for those unable to pay full amount. Please register at the door on February 2 from 6:30-7 pm. 

About the teacher: 

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Bodhi Path
  • Starts: February 16, 2017 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
  • Location: Bodhi Path 102 West Mission Street SB CA 93101
  • Website: http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/
 
 
 