Calendar » – Discover Joyful Mind – Dawa’s 3 weeks course.

February 22, 2018 from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

3 Thursdays Feb 15, 22, Mar 1 – Discover Joyful Mind – Dawa’s 3 weeks course.

A practical introduction to mindfulness, meditation and heart-centered compassion practice for the purpose of waking up!

Today there is no shortage of worldly problems and distractions. In this 3 evening course Dawa will teach the essential fundamentals of how to develop your meditation practice. Learn the building blocks of a successful meditation practice and discover innate wakefulness and joyful mind.

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

Attendance at all dates is required. The cost for the program is $60 ($45 for patrons), but reduced cost is available for those unable to pay and no one is turned away for lack of funds.

Registration on site starts at 6:30 PM on Feb 15.

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center

102 W. Mission Street

Santa Barbara CA