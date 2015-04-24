Calendar » Discovering New Worlds at Home, Exoplanets and the Science Fair

April 24, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Free public event at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Fleischmann Auditorium, Friday, April 24, at 7p to 8p, with telescope viewing afterwards to 9pm. Two talks on Exoplanets, Rachel Street of the Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network, and 2015 Science Fair winner Zoe Reifel.