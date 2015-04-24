Discovering New Worlds at Home, Exoplanets and the Science Fair
April 24, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Free public event at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Fleischmann Auditorium, Friday, April 24, at 7p to 8p, with telescope viewing afterwards to 9pm. Two talks on Exoplanets, Rachel Street of the Las Cumbres Observatory Global Telescope Network, and 2015 Science Fair winner Zoe Reifel.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: April 24, 2015 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: free
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
- Website: http://www.sbnature.org