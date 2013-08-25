Calendar » Discovering Paradise Within

10:30 am - 12:00 pm

In this course, Kelsang Wangpo will guide us in the sublime meditations on the clear nature of the mind. We relate to a mind that feels stuck in negativity, and we experience the world as a place of problems and suffering that we can do little to change. But when we experience our mind directly we discover that it has a limitless potential, and is capable of limitless love, wisdom and joy - all pure and blissful experiences. By connecting to the limitless potential of the mind, and recognizing how our mind creates our world, we will discover we have the power to free ourselves from negativity, and to change our experience of the world. Every Sunday from August 25 to October 13. Everyone welcome!