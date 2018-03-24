Calendar » Discovering the Bodhi Path - a Path of Practice

June 18, 2015 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Many people discover Buddhist teachings through a book, a friend, family or the media. Interest in universal concepts and practices such as mindfulness, meditation, wisdom and compassion is on the rise.



This course introduces the curriculum at Bodhi Path Santa Barbara and its progressive set of spiritual practices, and explains how these practices lead to a swift and authentic ripening of one's potential.



This course is suitable for newcomers and advanced practitioners alike.

Donations are greatly appreciated

About the Teacher:

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips combines the unique perspective of a Western international upbringing with the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.