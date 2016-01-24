Calendar » Discovery Museum’s 6th Annual Nat Fast Children’s Arts Day

January 24, 2016 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Local children and their families are invited to paint, draw, sing and dance with professional artists Sunday, Jan. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Museum’s 6th Annual Nat Fast Children’s Arts Day, a free community event celebrating the arts and the legacy of local artist Nat Fast.

“Nat Fast was a true Renaissance man and an extraordinary artist and teacher who was a special friend to the Discovery Museum. He was a champion of arts education for young people, and his legacy lives on at our annual Nat Fast Day,” Executive Director Chris Slaughter said.