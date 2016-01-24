Discovery Museum’s 6th Annual Nat Fast Children’s Arts Day
Local children and their families are invited to paint, draw, sing and dance with professional artists Sunday, Jan. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Museum’s 6th Annual Nat Fast Children’s Arts Day, a free community event celebrating the arts and the legacy of local artist Nat Fast.
“Nat Fast was a true Renaissance man and an extraordinary artist and teacher who was a special friend to the Discovery Museum. He was a champion of arts education for young people, and his legacy lives on at our annual Nat Fast Day,” Executive Director Chris Slaughter said.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, The Fast Family
- Starts: January 24, 2016 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
- Price: free
- Location: Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum
- Website: http://smvdiscoverymuseum.org
