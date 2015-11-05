Calendar » DISCUSSION: Architecture and Mind Research Focus Group

November 5, 2015 from 5:00 pm

The November meeting of the Architecture and Mind RFG focuses on nineteenth-century ideas of beauty and empathy in art and architecture.

Participants will read (in advance) and discuss texts by the psychologist Gustav Theodor Fechner and the art historian Heinrich Wölfflin. The authors argue that psychology can help to comprehend how humans perceive art and architecture, respectively why they consider certain works as beautiful.

If you are interested to join the discussion, please contact any of the conveners of the RFG (see website) to obtain information on the preparatory readings for the session.

Website: http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/architecture-and-mind-rfg/

Sponsored by the IHC’s Architecture and Mind RFG.