DISCUSSION: Architecture and Mind RFG April 2016 Meeting

Wednesday, April 13, 2016 / 5:00 PM

IHC Research Seminar Room, 6056 HSSB

The April 2016 meeting of the Architecture and Mind RFG focuses on the manifold interrelationships between Architecture, Aesthetics, and Neurosciences, a nexus that has gained increasing importance when it comes to discussing perception and use of architectural and other spaces.

Participants will read (in advance) and discuss texts by Gernot Böhme, ‘Atmoshere as Mindful Physical Presence in Space’, OASE Journal for Architecture, December 2013, 21-32; Dan Montello (2014), ‘Spatial cognition and Architectural Space: Research perspectives’,Architectural Design, 84(5), 74–79; and other authors.

If you are interested in joining the discussion, please contact any of the conveners of the RFG (see www.ihc.ucsb.edu/architecture-and-mind-rfg/) to obtain information on the preparatory readings for the session.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Architecture and Mind Research Focus Group.