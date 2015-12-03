Calendar » DISCUSSION: Architecture and Mind RFG Meeting

December 3, 2015 from 5:00 pm

The December 2015 meeting of the Architecture and Mind RFG focuses on the perception of different environments throughout the twentieth century.

Participants will read (in advance) and discuss texts by Gestalt psychologist Kurt Lewin on his experience of the battlefields of the Great War (1917), Kevin Lynch on the perception of the modern urban environment (1960), and Terry Hartig and Gary W. Evans on the psychological foundation of nature experience.

If you are interested in joining the discussion, please contact any of the conveners of the RFG (see www.ihc.ucsb.edu/architecture-and-mind-rfg/) to obtain information on the preparatory readings for the session.) to obtain information on the preparatory readings for the session.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Architecture and Mind RFG.