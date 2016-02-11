Calendar » DISCUSSION: Architecture & Mind RFG

February 11, 2016 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 PM

DISCUSSION: Architecture & Mind RFG

Thursday, February 11, 2016 / 5:00 PM

IHC Research Seminar Room, 6056 HSSB

The topic for the February 2016 meeting of the Architecture and Mind RFG is (Gestalt) Psychology and Architecture. Readings by Geoffrey Scott and Rudolf Arnheim initiate discussions about how architecture and architectural detail determine and shape both the awareness of our body and our perception of space. We will also discuss the possible difficulties, if not failures, to establish an architectural psychology. Participants will read (in advance) and discuss excerpts from Geoffrey Scott’s The Architecture of Humanism (1914) and Rudolf Arnheim’sThe Dynamics of Architectural Form (1977). The essay ‘The practical Failure of architectural Psychology’ (1996) by D. Philip is the third reading for the meeting.

If you are interested in joining the discussion, please contact any of the conveners of the RFG (see www.ihc.ucsb.edu/architecture-and-mind-rfg/) to obtain information on accessing the preparatory readings.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Architecture and Mind RFG.