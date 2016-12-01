Calendar » DISCUSSION: Isla Vista: Voices from the Community

December 1, 2016 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

UCSB Library (Special Research Collections, 3rd Floor, Mountain Side)

A new UCSB Library exhibition in its Special Research Collections will explore the political, cultural, and social struggles of Isla Vista to become an independent, cohesive community, from 1970 to the present day. In conjunction with the exhibition, a panel of Isla Vista residents will talk about life in their community. The panel will be moderated by George Thurlow, Assistant Vice Chancellor, Alumni Affairs and Chancellor’s Special Assistant, Isla Vista.

Sponsored by the UCSB Library and the IHC’s Community Matters Series.