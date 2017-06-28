Calendar » Discussion on Finding Happiness Planned June 28

June 28, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

An free interactive discussion about finding happiness through a simple and counterintuitive approach will be presented starting at 7 p.m. June 28 at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

"It's closer than you think," said "Discover (Your) Happiness in Plain Site" event presenter Rob Robinson. "All are welcome; bring a friend."

Donations are optional. For more information, see the Power of New on Facebook.

This is the second discussion Robinson has held at the Rec Center this year.

"The format will be a little different this time and I'll be sharing more over the coming days and weeks," he said. "You can start thinking now about sharing your insights and experiences since our last meeting. Looking forward to seeing you again."