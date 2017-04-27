Calendar » DISCUSSION: When School Meets the Other: Intercultural Policies in the Basque Inclusive School

April 27, 2017 from 12:30 pm

The discussion will focus on Gabriel Gatti, Ignacio Irazuzta & María Martínez (2017) When School Meets the Other: Intercultural Policies in the Basque Inclusive School, Patterns of Prejudice, 51:1,89-110: http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/0031322X.2016.1274157 and From Identity to Vulnerability / De la identidad a la vulnerabilidad by Maria Martinez and Ignacio Irazuzta.

Maria Martinez holds a PhD in Sociology with high honors (Summa Cum Laude) from the University of the Basque Country (Spain) and a MA in Sociology from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales of Paris (France). She is currently a postdoctoral researcher at the Feminist Studies Department of the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Sponsored by the IHC’s Indentity Studies RFG.