Disengaged Catholics Speak
April 14, 2012
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes in Santa Barbara welcomes the community to hear and share stories of what caused you to leave the Roman Catholic Church, and what elements you still value and treasure. Please join us as we create a special forum for discussion and reflection questions.
- Starts: April 14, 2012 4:00 p.m.
- Location: First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St, Santa Barbara, 93105