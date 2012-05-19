Calendar » Disengaged Catholics Speak

May 19, 2012 from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes, rooted in the values of compassion, peace and justice as taught by Jesus the Christ welcomes all! Join a discussion to share elements of your faith you still value and treasure and what caused you to leave the Roman Catholic Church as we share our way of living Catholic faith. Our weekly Mass is at 5:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome! Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor and Reverend Jeannette Bertalan Love, ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests serve this church.