Calendar » Disgraced

September 30, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

The Producing Unit Presents:

Disgraced

By Ayad Akhtar

Ayad Akhtar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a man torn between his Islamic heritage and his desire to achieve the American Dream comes to Santa Barbara for five performances, September 28–October 1. The son of South Asian immigrants, Amir has worked hard to achieve his American lifestyle: he’s a successful attorney, has an adoring wife, and lives a life of hard-earned luxury. But Amir’s Muslim cultural history clashes with his American identity in a series of events that throw his well-manicured life into chaos. When a dinner party with colleagues spirals into dangerous territory, Amir’s internal conflict between his cultural legacy and his desire to be “American” threatens to destroy all that he’s worked so hard to achieve. Called “Terrific, turbulent, with fresh currents of dramatic electricity” (New York Times), this provocative examination of contemporary culture clash will leave you speechless.

Performance Times

Thursday September 28 8 p.m.

Friday September 29 8 p.m.

Saturday September 30 2 p.m.

Saturday September 30 8 p.m.

Sunday October 1 2 p.m.

Supervised by Peter Frisch and Ivy Vahanian

Featuring: Ivy Vahanian, Rasool Jahan, Samip Raval, Ryan McCarthy, and Fajer Al-Kaisi.

At Center Stage Theater

751 Paseo Nuevo

Santa Barbara, CA

FOR TICKETS:

General: $35

Students: $22

Center Stage Theater Box Office

ph: (805) 963-0408

Online: www.centerstagetheater.org

(Online sales subject to a $1.50 surcharge per ticket.)