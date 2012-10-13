Calendar » DISHWALLA HEADLINES “ROCKSTOCK 2012,” AN ALL-DAY MUSIC FESTIVAL BENEFITTING THE ROCKSHOP ACADEMY

October 13, 2012 from 1:00pm - 10:00pm

Rockshop Academy Presents “Rockstock 2012,” an all-day music festival benefitting the newly formed Rockshop Academy Foundation (501c3). "Rockstock 2012" will present the award-winning band, Dishwalla, featuring Justin Fox. Opening for the band will be the soulful blues of the Southern California mainstay, the Alastair Greene Band, along with the rising stars of the alternative/rock/punk band, False Puppet and a host of other local youth bands. Tickets are available at www.rockshopacademy.com