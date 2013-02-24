Calendar » Disturbing the Dreams of the Exploiters

February 24, 2013 from 2:00pm

Disturbing the Dreams of the Exploiters: The Meanings of Abstraction in Latin American Modern Art Lecture by Patrick Frank Focusing on works and artists in the SBMA collection, author and Latin American scholar Patrick Frank considers some ways in which abstract art in Latin America is used for purposes that confront or challenge the meanings of abstraction in Europe and the United States. Mary Craig Auditorium