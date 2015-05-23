Divergence: canTEEN! Art, Music and Mocktails
Join us for a teen takeover at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara to celebrate the Teen Insiders Project 2014/15.
Check out the new exhibition, Teen Paranormal Romance, while listening to some sick beats and sipping a signature mocktail. Hang out in the interactive teen bedroom installation, share a secret, dress up for a #paranormalselfie, and watch a short movie by the teen insiders. Refreshments will be served.
FREE ADMISSION.
Bring your school ID for chances to win door prizes!
#teenparanormal #MCASB #MCASBteen
Check out the teen guide to the exhibition Teen Paranormal Romance on GuidiGO. Just download the app on the App Store and search for "Teen Guide: Teen Paranormal Romance."
We are now accepting applications for the 2015/16 Teen Arts Council (TAC). Please email [email protected] for more details.
MCASB teen programs will resume in Fall 2015 with exciting opportunities designed around themes in upcoming exhibitions: performance art, healing arts, and art and ecology.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 23, 2015 5:30PM - 7:30PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/event/divergence