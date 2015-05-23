Calendar » Divergence: canTEEN! Art, Music and Mocktails

May 23, 2015 from 5:30PM - 7:30PM

Join us for a teen takeover at Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara to celebrate the Teen Insiders Project 2014/15.

Check out the new exhibition, Teen Paranormal Romance, while listening to some sick beats and sipping a signature mocktail. Hang out in the interactive teen bedroom installation, share a secret, dress up for a #paranormalselfie, and watch a short movie by the teen insiders. Refreshments will be served.

FREE ADMISSION.

Bring your school ID for chances to win door prizes!

#teenparanormal #MCASB #MCASBteen

Check out the teen guide to the exhibition Teen Paranormal Romance on GuidiGO. Just download the app on the App Store and search for "Teen Guide: Teen Paranormal Romance."

We are now accepting applications for the 2015/16 Teen Arts Council (TAC). Please email [email protected] for more details.

MCASB teen programs will resume in Fall 2015 with exciting opportunities designed around themes in upcoming exhibitions: performance art, healing arts, and art and ecology.