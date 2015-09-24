Calendar » Divergent Focal Planes on the Channel: From Darkroom to Lightroom Exhibit Opening

September 24, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Photos by Robert Watt and Dennis Schuett

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California

When: Thursday, September 24, 2015 • 5:30 – 7:00 pm

Free to the Public • Wine & Cheese Reception

Please RSVP at www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115

Sponsors: Mimi Michaelis, John C. Woodward with additional support from

MacFarlane, Faletti & Co.

A Divergent View of the Santa Barbara Channel: SBMM to

Open Exhibit Featuring 2 Local Photographers

Local photographers Robert Watt and Dennis Schuett are featured in Divergent Focal Planes on the Channel: From Darkroom to Lightroom, a photography exhibit that captures two different perspectives of one subject, the Santa Barbara Channel. Both photographers grew up in rural, landlocked, middle America and were drawn to the allure of the ocean. In this experimental exhibit, they show how photography can capture one subject in unique and diverse ways.

Robert Watt’s images capture maritime life, the effects that humanity has on our coastal sands, and the beautiful Santa Barbara scenery - all using classic techniques of fine art and black and white film photography. All of his silver gelatin prints are hand developed and printed by the artist, using traditional dark room processes.

Dennis Schuett has captured the channel through the manipulation of photographs using artistic effects, colors, and textures, commissioning the influence of modern design applications, like Photoshop. By doing so, his photographs convey something eye catching, thought provoking, and at times, humorous.

The exhibit opens at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum on Thursday, September 24, 2015 with an Artists Reception from 5:30pm – 7:00 pm. This event is free to the public and photographs will be available for purchase with proceeds benefiting SBMM’s Education programs. The exhibit runs through January 3, 2016.

For more information call Emily Falke at 805 962-8404 ext. 111 or visit us at sbmm.org