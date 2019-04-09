Calendar » Diversity of Arab and Muslim Diasporas in the U.S.

April 9, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Muslims and Arabs have historically been misrepresented and stereotyped due to false and misinformation regarding their communities. This art exhibition aims to represent the presence of Arab and Muslim American diasporas in their true diversity, uniqueness, and authenticity.

Having lived through the revolution in Cairo, Owise Abuzaid was tempted to become a photojournalist, but when his Canon EOS 550D was destroyed in a clash on the streets, he decided to stick with using an iPhone and turned his attention to more abstract views and perspectives. With almost 100,000 followers on Instagram today, and after recently finishing a photography program at the International Center Of Photography in New York, he is currently pursuing work in long term personal stories and documentaries.