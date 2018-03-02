DIVERTIMENTO
Divert from your usual lunch time ritual to hear some live chamber music for woodwind trio with Catherine Del Russo, oboe; Joanne Kim, clarinet & William Wood, bassoon. Works by Jacques Ibert and W.A. Mozart. Enjoy 30 minutes of beautiful, lighthearted music to soothe the soul and lift your spirits.
Jacques Ibert’s Cinq Pieces en Trio and W.A. Mozart’s Divertimento KV 439b in Bb Major.
- Organizer/Sponsor: Trinity Episcopal Church Santa Barbara
- Starts: March 2, 2018 12:15 PM - 12:45 PM
- Price: FREE ADMISSION (GOODWILL OFFERING TAKEN)
- Location: Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/345770025830667/
