Divided We Fall: Americans in the Aftermath

January 22, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

In fall of 2001, Valerie Kaur took off around the country following hate crimes against the Sikh American community with a video camera and a streak of bravery. What began as a solitary journey to document untold stories became an award-winning documentary film that inspired a movement for brave new dialogue about race and religion in America. Sharat Raju, 110min., English, 2006, USA.

 

  January 22, 2014 6:00pm - 8:00pm
