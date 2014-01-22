Calendar » Divided We Fall: Americans in the Aftermath

January 22, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

In fall of 2001, Valerie Kaur took off around the country following hate crimes against the Sikh American community with a video camera and a streak of bravery. What began as a solitary journey to document untold stories became an award-winning documentary film that inspired a movement for brave new dialogue about race and religion in America. Sharat Raju, 110min., English, 2006, USA.