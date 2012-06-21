Calendar » Diving in High Definition

June 21, 2012 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

A Lecture and Film Presentation Members-only reception at 6:15pm on the Scenic 4th Floor From the largest whales to sharks to some of the smallest creatures in the ocean, underwater cinematographer Tom Campbell has seen it all. In June he brings some of his rare unusual footage to the SBMM during a presentation and talk entitled, “High Definition Diving.” In addition to showing two short films, Campbell will discuss his career in diving, from how he started to where he ended up.