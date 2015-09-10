Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 1:16 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

DIVORCECARE

September 10, 2015 from 7:00pm - 9:00 pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring

DIVORCECARE SUPPORT GROUP

Divorced?  Separated?  WE CAN HELP!

DivorceCare is a weekly information-packed video seminar/support group for 13 weeks going through December that will help you heal from the hurt.  It’s a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience.  Gain hope for your future! 

FIND HELP

DISCOVER HOPE

EXPERIENCE HEALING.

Contact: call 805.252.4105 or

Email: [email protected]                                      

Date: Beginning date -Thursday, September 10, 2015

Time:  7:00 pm – 9:00 pm  - (Ongoing for 13 weeks)    

Place:  1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105 (corner of Padre & State)

 

IF YOU ARE NOT SURE COME ANYWAY!

 

Event Details

