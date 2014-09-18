Monday, June 25 , 2018, 9:01 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

DivorceCare On-Going Support Group

September 18, 2014 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

DIVORCED?  SEPARATED?  WE CAN HELP!

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring an on-going DivorceCare Support Group that meets weekly beginning September 11th for 13 weeks.  This group is an information-packed video seminar to help you heal.  Come experience a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience.  Gain hope for your future! 

FIND HELP – DISCOVER HOPE – EXPERIENCE HEALING.

For info: 805.252.4105

Email [email protected]  

Date: Thursdays beginning Sept 18, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm - ongoing...

Place: @1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105 (Corner of Padre & State)

 

