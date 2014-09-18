DivorceCare On-Going Support Group
DIVORCED? SEPARATED? WE CAN HELP!
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring an on-going DivorceCare Support Group that meets weekly beginning September 11th for 13 weeks. This group is an information-packed video seminar to help you heal. Come experience a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience. Gain hope for your future!
FIND HELP – DISCOVER HOPE – EXPERIENCE HEALING.
For info: 805.252.4105
Email [email protected]
Date: Thursdays beginning Sept 18, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm - ongoing...
Place: @1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105 (Corner of Padre & State)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: September 18, 2014 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: 0
- Location: 2101 State Street, SB 923105 (Corner of Padre & State)
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes