DivorceCare Ongoing Support Group

November 21, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

DIVORCED? SEPARATED? WE CAN HELP!



The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring an on-going DivorceCare Support Group. Meets weekly for 13 weeks through December with information-packed video seminar to help you heal. You are welcome even after the group has begun. Come experience a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience. Gain hope for your future!



FIND HELP – DISCOVER HOPE –EXPERIENCE HEALING.

For info: 805.252.4105 or email [email protected]

Thursdays, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105 (corner of Padre & State)

IF YOU ARE NOT SURE COME ANYWAY!