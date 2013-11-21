Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:03 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

DivorceCare Ongoing Support Group

November 21, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

DIVORCED?  SEPARATED?  WE CAN HELP!


The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring an on-going DivorceCare Support Group.  Meets weekly for 13 weeks through December with information-packed video seminar to help you heal.  You are welcome even after the group has begun.  Come experience a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience.  Gain hope for your future! 

FIND HELP – DISCOVER HOPE –EXPERIENCE HEALING.

For info: 805.252.4105 or email [email protected] 
Thursdays, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm 
1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105 (corner of Padre & State)

IF YOU ARE NOT SURE COME ANYWAY!

 

