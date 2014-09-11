DivorceCare Ongoing Support Group
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring
DIVORCECARE ONGOING SUPPORT GROUP
Divorced? Separated? WE CAN HELP!
DivorceCare is a weekly information-packed video seminar/support group for 13 weeks going through December that will help you heal from the hurt. It’s a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience. Gain hope for your future!
FIND HELP
DISCOVER HOPE
EXPERIENCE HEALING.
Contact: call 805.252.4105
Email: [email protected]
Date: Beginning date -Thursday, September 11, 2014
Time: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm - (For 13 weeks)
Place: 1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105
IF YOU ARE NOT SURE COME ANYWAY!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: September 11, 2014 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St., Santa Barbara, 93105 (corner of Padre and State)
- Website: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes