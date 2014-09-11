Calendar » DivorceCare Ongoing Support Group

September 11, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring

DIVORCECARE ONGOING SUPPORT GROUP

Divorced? Separated? WE CAN HELP!

DivorceCare is a weekly information-packed video seminar/support group for 13 weeks going through December that will help you heal from the hurt. It’s a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience. Gain hope for your future!

FIND HELP

DISCOVER HOPE

EXPERIENCE HEALING.

Contact: call 805.252.4105

Email: [email protected]

Date: Beginning date -Thursday, September 11, 2014

Time: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm - (For 13 weeks)

Place: 1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105