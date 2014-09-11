Monday, June 25 , 2018, 9:32 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

DivorceCare Ongoing Support Group

September 11, 2014 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring

Divorced?  Separated?  WE CAN HELP!

DivorceCare is a weekly information-packed video seminar/support group for 13 weeks going through December that will help you heal from the hurt.  It’s a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience.  Gain hope for your future! 

Contact: call 805.252.4105                    

Email: [email protected]                                      

Date: Beginning date -Thursday, September 11, 2014

Time: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm  - (For 13 weeks)    

Place: 1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105

 

IF YOU ARE NOT SURE COME ANYWAY!

 

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
  • Starts: September 11, 2014 7:00pm - 8:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St., Santa Barbara, 93105 (corner of Padre and State)
  • Website: https://www.beatitudes-sb.org
  • Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
 
 
 