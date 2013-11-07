Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:45 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

DivorceCare Support Group

November 7, 2013 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Divorced? Separated? We Can Help!

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring an on-going DivorceCare Support Group.  Meets weekly with information-packed video seminar to help you heal.  Come experience a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience.  Gain hope for your future!  Registration $15 (Scholarships available)

FIND HELP – DISCOVER HOPE – EXPERIENCE HEALING.
For info: 805.252.4105 or email [email protected]  Thursdays, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm at 1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105—corner of Padre & State

 

