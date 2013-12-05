Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:40 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

DivorceCare Support Group

December 5, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

DIVORCED?  SEPARATED?  WE CAN HELP!

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring an on-going DivorceCare Support Group.  Meets weekly with information-packed video seminar to help you heal through Dec 19th.  Come experience a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience.  Gain hope for your future! 

FIND HELP – DISCOVER HOPE – EXPERIENCE HEALING.

For info: 805.252.4105 or email [email protected]  

Thursdays, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

@1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105 (Corner of Padre & State)

 

