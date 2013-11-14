DIVORCED? SEPARATED? WE CAN HELP!
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring an on-going DivorceCare Support Group. Meets weekly for 13 weeks through December with information-packed video seminar to help you heal. You are welcome even after the group has begun. Come experience a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience. Gain hope for your future!
FIND HELP – DISCOVER HOPE – EXPERIENCE HEALING.
For info: 805.252.4105 or email [email protected]
Thursdays, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm at
1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105—corner of Padre & State
IF YOU ARE NOT SURE COME ANYWAY!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: November 14, 2013 7:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: 0
- Sponsors: Catholic Church of the Beatitudes