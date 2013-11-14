Friday, April 20 , 2018, 10:27 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

DIVORCED?  SEPARATED?  WE CAN HELP!

November 14, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes is sponsoring an on-going DivorceCare Support Group.  Meets weekly for 13 weeks through December with information-packed video seminar to help you heal.  You are welcome even after the group has begun.  Come experience a warm, caring environment led by people who understand what you are going through from personal experience.  Gain hope for your future! 

FIND HELP – DISCOVER HOPE – EXPERIENCE HEALING.
For info: 805.252.4105 or  email [email protected] 
Thursdays, from 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm at
1st Congregational Church, 2101 State St., SB 93105—corner of Padre & State

IF YOU ARE NOT SURE COME ANYWAY!

 

